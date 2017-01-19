Neopalpa DonaldTrumpi: New Insect With Unique Genitalia Named After Trump

With barely hours to his swearing-in as the 45th President of U.S. on Friday, a new endangered species of moth has been named in honour of President-elect, Donald Trump by scientists because the insect shares his hairstyle.

The new species of moth, officially described as “Neopalpa donaldtrumpi”, stands out with yellowish-white scales present on the head in adults, according to the research published in the journal ZooKeys.

Evolutionary biologist Vazrick Nazari said in a research paper published on ZooKeys that the moth was discovered in 1998 in California, but new specimens discovered south of the border had different features than their cousins and so was determined to be a different species within the Neopalpa genus.

“Its distinctive wing pattern and its unique DNA bar code immediately flagged it as a new and un-described species,” Nazari, a researcher from Ottawa, Canada, told Live Science. “The specific epithet is selected because of the resemblance of the scales on the frons (head) of the moth to Mr. Trump’s hairstyle,” Nazari said in the research paper.

The scientist behind the new name said he hoped it will encourage the president-elect to uphold conservation measures.

“By naming this species after the 45th President of the United States, I hope to bring some public attention to the importance of conservation of the fragile habitats in the United States that still contain undescribed and threatened species, and generate interest in the importance of alpha-taxonomy in better understanding the neglected micro-fauna component of the North American biodiversity,” he said.

It is a mission Nazari hopes Trump’s administration will appreciate.

“Having a species named after you is almost always an honour, since your name becomes immortal in the scientific literature. “I am hoping that by appealing to Mr Trump’s good nature, the next administration will make an effort to continue protecting the fragile habitats in the US that are home to as of yet unknown species,” Nazari said.

