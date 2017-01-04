Pages Navigation Menu

Nepalese police arrest dozens who tried to enforce strikes

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

Nepalese police on Wednesday arrested dozens of protesters after they attempted to enforce strikes in three cities including Kathmandu over the government’s alleged failure to compensate people displaced by a major road expansion project. Sharad Chand, a senior police officer in Kathmandu, after they tried to block roads and force shops to close, said. “Seventy…

