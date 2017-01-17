NEPWAN sensitises people on HIV status before marriage
The Jigawa chapter of the Network of Persons Living with HIV and AIDS (NEPWAN) says it has embarked on sensitisation to create awareness among the people, especially potential couples. This is with a view for them to knowing their HIV status before marriage. Malam Abubakar Muhammad, the Chairman of the association, said this in an…
The post NEPWAN sensitises people on HIV status before marriage appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG