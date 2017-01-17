Pages Navigation Menu

NEPWAN sensitises people on HIV status before marriage

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Jigawa chapter of the Network of Persons Living with HIV and AIDS (NEPWAN) says it has embarked on sensitisation to create awareness among the people, especially potential couples. This is with a view for them to knowing their HIV status before marriage. Malam Abubakar Muhammad, the Chairman of the association, said this in an…

