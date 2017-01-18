Pages Navigation Menu

NERC indicts Ibadan DisCo over electrocution of man

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

The Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) has  indicted  Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) for allegedly violating installation guidelines, health and safety regulations that resulted in the electrocution of a man on October 3, 2016 in Ilorin. A statement by Dr. Usman Abba Arabi, Head, Public Affairs Department of NERC in Abuja, on Wednesday said that  the deceased was electrocuted  at Fate Basin Roundabout area of Ilorin.

