NERC indicts Ibadan DisCo over electrocution of man

The Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) has indicted Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) for allegedly violating installation guidelines, health and safety regulations that resulted in the electrocution of a man on October 3, 2016 in Ilorin. A statement by Dr. Usman Abba Arabi, Head, Public Affairs Department of NERC in Abuja, on Wednesday said that the deceased was electrocuted at Fate Basin Roundabout area of Ilorin.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

