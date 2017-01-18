NERC indicts Ibadan DisCo over electrocution of man
The Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) has indicted Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) for allegedly violating installation guidelines, health and safety regulations that resulted in the electrocution of a man on October 3, 2016 in Ilorin. A statement by Dr. Usman Abba Arabi, Head, Public Affairs Department of NERC in Abuja, on Wednesday said that the deceased was electrocuted at Fate Basin Roundabout area of Ilorin.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG