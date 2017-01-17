NERC ranks Enugu DisCo 2nd on performance

By Prince Okafor

THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has ranked Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) second, out of the eleven distribution companies, DisCos, in the country on its performance metrics for third quarter 2016, Q3’16.

The company came first on the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, Safety ranking for November and December 2016.

This was made known as NERC released its Q3’16 DisCos Performance Report at the just concluded monthly sectoral meeting of operators of the power sector, held in Lagos.

NERC was said to have rewarded companies’ performances after evaluating all the DisCos using a wide range of critical parameters in the power distribution operation.

Responding to this development, the Acting Managing Director/CEO, EEDC, Srinivas Jayaraman, attributed the achievement to concerted effort of members of staff, as well as commitment and support of the Board of Directors and Executive Management in driving its operation.

On NEMSA’s ranking, Jayaraman attributed this feat to the commitment and conscious effort made by the Management of EEDC in adhering strictly to safety rules and regulations.

He stated: “We take safety seriously and continuously invest in qualified Safety personnel and equipment.”

The company attributed 95 percent of accidents within its network to unsafe acts by third parties, and appealed to members of the public to desist from engaging in acts that would put their lives or that of their loved ones at risk.

