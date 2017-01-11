NERC sets March 2017 deadline to sanction Discos over metering breaches – BusinessDay
BusinessDay
NERC sets March 2017 deadline to sanction Discos over metering breaches
BusinessDay
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said, beginning March 1, 2017, it will commence regulatory action against any defaulting Disco that has failed to comply with its directive to meter all its maximum demand customers. NERC, in …
Eko DISCO, Afam default on NERC fines
