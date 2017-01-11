NERC sets March 2017 deadline to sanction Discos over metering breaches

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said, beginning March 1, 2017, it will commence regulatory action against any defaulting Disco that has failed to comply with its directive to meter all its maximum demand customers.

NERC, in line with its mandate to ensure that the rights of electricity customers are protected and investors are guaranteed fair returns on their investments, had in June 2016 directed Discos to conclude metering of all maximum demand (MD) electricity customers in their networks not later than November 30, 2016.

However, the commission at the expiration of that notice granted a three month moratorium for all Discos to comply.

The moratorium, which expires on February 28, 2017, was meant to enable the Discos effectively execute the metering deployment plan for MD customers.

NERC in a post on its website, said that “sequel to the above directives and approach of the expiration date of the moratorium period, any electricity customer on MD category who is yet to be metered as at February 28, 2017 should report to the Commission through any of our Forum Offices.”

In a related development, a number of Discos are already on the verge of losing their operational for failure to comply with the rules and regulations that govern the power sector.

This is because many of them are yet to pay over fines that have been imposed on them by NERC, which now amount to around N345 million.

For instance, the Commission had recently fined Afam Power Plant, and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) the sum of N66.6 million for failing to submit audited financial reports for 2013 and 2014.

Already, the fines imposed on the firms have since attracted additional N62 million, being the cumulative penalty in the form of five per cent interest daily for I9 days following the expiration of the two weeks grace granted by NERC, which expired on the December 22, 20I6.

Also, Afam Power in breach of its licensing terms and other operating conditions, failed to file audited financial report for 2014, and subsequently was made liable to pay N18.510 million.

Similarly, Directive 163 found EKEDC in violation of its licensing terms and other operating condition over late submission of its 2013 and non-submission of 2014 audited financial reports, and the company is therefore liable to pay N48.09 0million fine.

Furthermore, Ibadan, Ikeja, Port Harcourt and Enugu Discos in August last year, were fined N24.56 million for various infractions under the Electric Power Reform Act 2005.

Also, for failing to submit its audited financial report since 2013, NERC imposed another fine of N37.5 million on the PHED in November of the same year.

