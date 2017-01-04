NERC slams Afam Power, Eko Disco N66.6m fine

FOLLOWING their failures to submit audited financial reports for 2013 and 2014, Afam Power Plant Plc and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) have been fined N66, 600, 000 (Sixty Six Million, Six Hundred Thousand Naira Only) by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). Directive 162 of NERC found Afam Power in breach of its licensing […]

The post NERC slams Afam Power, Eko Disco N66.6m fine appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

