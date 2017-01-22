Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Net neutrality critic Ajit Pai elevated to FCC chairman, reports say

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Ajit Pai was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2012 to fill an open Republican spot, but he’s been no friend of Obama’s cyber policy. Net neutrality could be first on his list of targets of Obama-era regulation.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Net neutrality critic Ajit Pai elevated to FCC chairman, reports say appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.