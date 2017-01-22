Net neutrality critic Ajit Pai elevated to FCC chairman, reports say
Ajit Pai was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2012 to fill an open Republican spot, but he’s been no friend of Obama’s cyber policy. Net neutrality could be first on his list of targets of Obama-era regulation.
