Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Netflix subscriber numbers balloon thanks to its international expansion

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Netflix has released its fourth-quarter earnings report, revealing subscriber numbers that vastly outpaced Wall Street expectations, thanks in no small part to growth outside of the U.S.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Netflix subscriber numbers balloon thanks to its international expansion appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.