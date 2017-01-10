#NETHonours: TheNetng Unveils The Official Chart Of People, Places, Events And Things That Shaped 2016

Four years ago Nigerian Entertainment Today instituted NET Honours, a special recognition award given to deserving individuals in the entertainment industry. Since then, several outliers and industry veterans have been recipients. Last year however, we decided to make it more encompassing by reinventing it as a People’s Choice Awards. As the name implies, the NET […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

