Neufund Blockchain Fundraising Platform Receives $2.13 Million
A German blockchain-based fundraising platform, Neufund has successfully raised $2.13 million in seed fund. Investors participating in the fundraising round includes Atlantic Labs, Klaas Kersting and a group of undisclosed angel investors. Neufund is currently in the process of developing an investment platform where investors can fund startups against equity using cryptocurrencies. Once completed, the … Continue reading Neufund Blockchain Fundraising Platform Receives $2.13 Million
The post Neufund Blockchain Fundraising Platform Receives $2.13 Million appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG