Neufund Blockchain Fundraising Platform Receives $2.13 Million

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

A German blockchain-based fundraising platform, Neufund has successfully raised $2.13 million in seed fund. Investors participating in the fundraising round includes Atlantic Labs, Klaas Kersting and a group of undisclosed angel investors. Neufund is currently in the process of developing an investment platform where investors can fund startups against equity using cryptocurrencies.

