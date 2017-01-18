Neufund Blockchain Fundraising Platform Receives $2.13 Million

A German blockchain-based fundraising platform, Neufund has successfully raised $2.13 million in seed fund. Investors participating in the fundraising round includes Atlantic Labs, Klaas Kersting and a group of undisclosed angel investors. Neufund is currently in the process of developing an investment platform where investors can fund startups against equity using cryptocurrencies. Once completed, the … Continue reading Neufund Blockchain Fundraising Platform Receives $2.13 Million

The post Neufund Blockchain Fundraising Platform Receives $2.13 Million appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

