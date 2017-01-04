Neuro-navigation System: Wellington Performs 10 Successful Operations

Not less than 10 patients have been successfully operated upon at the Wellington Neurosurgery Center in Abuja.

The patients were operated using the Stealth machine, a Neuro- navigation system, which was first acquired by the hospital and launched in October 2016.

A widow, Mrs. Patricia Eze, who spoke to journalists said her son, Mr. Longinus Eze was awaiting a brain surgery, adding that she had moved him from one place to the other until they were able to locate the hospital through her son’s friends.

The poor widow, who is a Teacher in Nasarawa state said, she had spent all monies possible and has no more money to pay for the health services.

However, some good spirited Nigerians have raised some funds to make the operation possible.

In an interview with one of the Surgeons, Dr. Charles Ugwuanyi, said for the sake of the common man, there is a need for the federal government to consider acquiring such specialized system in order to reduce the cost of operations and also curb medical tourism.

Another Surgeon, Dr. Victor Udekwu, who talked on medical tourism said while Nigeria is meant to become a referral center, the Federal Government could address the issue by inviting Nigerian Surgeons from where ever they are to come partner in performing major operations.

He said the major thing to be done is to get the required equipment and trained personnel including a specialized medical center for major operations.

Speaking on Neurosurgery practices in Nigeria, he said, “it requires a lot of government input; it needs finance in setting up the state of the art equipment, federal government could also sponsor individuals for the treatment because it’s really expensive.”

The Center’s Partnering Surgeons, Dr. Charles Ugwuanyi and Dr. Douglas Okor including visiting Surgeons Dr. Biodun Ogungbo and Dr. Victor Udekwu have performed Biopsy of brain lesions, Brain tumor excision, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) excision and Brain abscess drainage since the acquisition of the Stealth machine.

Fielding questions from Journalists at the Center, one of the Surgeons, Dr. Charlse Ugwuanyi said, interested surgeons could form partnership with the center and perform operations using the Stealth machine too.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

