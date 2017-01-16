New AIB Chief Pledges to Improve Agency

By Chinedu Eze

The new Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Akin Olateru has said that his vision was to improve the agency and appealed to management and the entire staff to cooperate with him in order to propel the agency forward.

Olateru stated this at the weekend during the handing-over ceremony at the agency’s headquarters at Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA.

Olateru commended the immediate past Commissioner, Dr. Felix Abali for improving the parastatal from where he met it and keeping it together over the years despite the “missiles”.

Olateru also promised to make training a priority for all staff, stressing that through this, their technical know-how would improve.

He said: “I thank you for keeping this place together despite the missiles. I have heard a lot about AIB. I know it is the smallest in the ministry, but, before the end of my tenure, I will ensure that the agency becomes the biggest of all. That’s my mission.

“However, for that to happen, I will require the maximum cooperation of all staff. I can’t do it alone, but we are here to make it happen. It is for the benefit of all staff of AIB if we can make this organisation to work. It’s not about size sometimes, but about efficiency and effectiveness.

“This is a new dawn and I am begging everyone to give this new administration a chance. Whatever that has happened in the past, let it be in the past. Aviation is highly technical, very expensive and the most regulated in the world. At the end of the day, we are all going to be happy because everyone will go on training and more opportunities would be given to people.”

Earlier, Abali commended the entire staff for their support towards him as the Commissioner of the agency and called on them to support the new administration.

He, however, appealed to some of the disgruntled elements in the system to sheath their sword for the growth of the organisation.

“I thank the management and staff for their supports for me through thick and thin. And for those who were bent on destroying the agency, I don’t know what else to tell them to change their minds. I’ve spoken with them, but all to no avail,” he said.

According to AIB, Akin Olateru is a resourceful aviation industry professional with vast airline and business aviation management expertise. His industry experience and pedigree acquired in more than 27 years’ versatile work exposure, crisscrosses the aviation industry in the UK, Europe and Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

