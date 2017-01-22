New EC commissioners take office

On the morning of Jan.17, the seven newly appointed commissioners of the Uganda Electoral Commission (EC) were sworn in by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe ending the uncertainty over which commission will be responsible for conducting forthcoming local council elections.

Those sworn in are chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, deputy Hajat Aisha Lubega, Ahabwe Mugabi, Steven Tashobya , Ssebaggala Kigozi, Peter Emorut and Nathaline Etomaru. Speaking shortly after being sworn in at the High Court in Kampala, Byabakama pledged to manage the mandate and activities of the commission to the satisfaction of the people, especially in respect to the criticism labeled against its ability to observe its cardinal principal of being independent. The old commission under Eng. Badru Kiggundu has received backlash especially in its evening as being partisan favoring the ruling NRM.

