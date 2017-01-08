New FG Policy Forced Me Out as Head of RCCG Nigeria – Adeboye

New legal requirements set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria through its (Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria), guiding all registered churches, mosques, CSOs etc forced the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye to step aside as the General Overseer of RCCG Nigeria.

According to a statement by the clergyman’s official Facebook Page;

“The need for the action is as a result to the new legal requirements set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria through its (Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria), guiding all registered churches, mosques, CSOs etc. It allows leaders of religious organization(s) to have a maximum period of twenty years to lead their organization(s). In retirement, they are not permitted to hand over to their families amongst other rules.”

Harping further on the rationale for stepping down, Pastor Adeboye said with the new development, the likes of him (Adeboye), Pastor Williams Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Ministries will have to go.

Meanwhile, Pastor Adeboye on Saturday urged the church leaders and other church members to participate in party politics.

The revered man of God, who challenged the church ministers to go back home and get themselves involved in party politics, named Pastor J. O Obayemi as the new overseer of the church in Nigeria.

He said, “All of you should get back and encourage your members to join parties of their choice, get membership cards and be very active at the ward levels.”

Pastor Adeboye popularly known as Daddy GO who made the announcement at the annual ministers’ thanksgiving of the RCCG held at the 3km by 3km auditorium of the Church in Simawa, Ogun State.

He said Pastor Joseph Odesola will be the Secretary of the Church.

It was learnt that both Obayemi and Odesola until their appointments were members of the Governing Council of the Church.

The Financial Controller of the mission, Pastor J.A. Adeyokunnu was announced as the new Treasurer.

Pastor Obayemi, according to Adeboye has been the one in charge of salaries and pensions of pastors.

Odesola on his part, until now is the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Administration and Personnel.

“So let me introduce to you your Overseer, he is Pastor Obayemi, you know RCCG is in over 193 countries of the world and I know they will not reject me when I visit,” he added.

One of the senior Pastors who spoke on the condition of anonymity but gave insights into the new appointments said the new overseer would only be in charge of Nigeria while Pastor Adeboye would still be overseeing the church on a global scale.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye assumed the leadership of the RCCG Worldwide in March 1981 at the age of 36, as at the time, the church had just established the first overseas parish in Ghana.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post New FG Policy Forced Me Out as Head of RCCG Nigeria – Adeboye appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

