New group emerges, rejects APC, PDP, plans fresh agenda

A new political movement, the Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM) has rejected the two existing major political parties with aims of setting a fresh political agenda for the Western geo-political zone in 2019 and beyond.

In a statement obtained by The Guardian yesterday, the group said it had been traversing the length and breadth of the western zone, to visit and consult prominent traditional rulers, eminent personalities, politicians and religious leaders.

The discussion with the eminent Yoruba sons and leaders, according to YPM centred on the need for them to come together and form a formidable political block that would right past errors and take effective care of the future. The need to form a realistic alliance with similar minds in the country was also part of the discourse.

YPM said it was, first and foremost a political movement, with the clear objective to become a major stakeholder in the next Federal Government and to exercise reasonable control on the western region. It also said that it was still receptive to more members.

As part of arrangement to formally unveil this political movement, a colloquium would hold in Ibadan on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Jogor Event Centre. Eminent political players from all sectors in the western region, which include state governors, chieftains of industry, intelligentsia, academics, civil rights movement, representatives of various interest groups and many more are being expected.

The guest lecturer is Chief Olu Falae, to be assisted by other distinguished cerebral discussants.

