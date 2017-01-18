New Media And The Nigerian Military

Events around the United States of America Presidential Election drew world attention to fake news, which the world has now realised is powerful enough to alter the natural course of events, sometimes for the bad. The situation is dire enough for European Union leaders to have voiced their concerns on the impact that internet-spread fake news has on shaping global events. Outgoing United States President, Barack Obama aptly noted in his final address that “without some common baseline of facts…we’re going to keep talking past each other.” Back home, the Nigerian Army has been at the receiving end of fake news, albeit the ones promoted by seemingly credible news organisations.

Usually, purveyors of fake news present clandestine operations that make tracking and shutting them down difficult. In Nigeria, those publishing fake news are sometimes known. The Army’s dilemma is made worse by the fact that some of the fake news come from these known online media platforms whose operators remain adamant when informed about the error of the publications.

Recently, the Army had to write an online media to cease and desist from publishing falsehood about its operations while also demanding retractions of wrong information earlier published by that media organisation. instead, it responded with a counter to sue the Army.

Considering the stage Nigeria is at in combating terrorism arising from Boko Haram insurgency, this is no time for media heroics that jeopardise efforts at taming the menace of terrorism in Nigeria since those circulating lies as news hide under the cover of practicing radical journalism. It is definitely not a time to set examples that suggest it is acceptable to circulate inaccurate or fake news. The current position of that online platform that it is at liberty to report the Nigerian Army and issues of national security in its own context is therefore most unfortunate and condemnable.

Even where it decided to declare war on the Army and its leadership, it should have thought of the death sentences that its actions pass on troops on the war front and citizens in places where its fake reports sabotaged the military. A deep soul searching is needed at that organisation for its management and staff to fully understand the implication of their campaign of fake news on the country.

Much as the publication has tried to insist it is reporting the facts, the reality on ground places its reportage within the band of fake news since the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen TY Buratai has not only been focused in his avowed determination to see the last of insurgency in Nigeria but has maintained an open door policy that has helped every professional and well meaning member of the pen profession to access vital information for the benefit of the general public.

For to thrive, despite this open door policy on the part of the military leadership, therefore amounts to ethical rascality on the part of media organisations that lay claim to professionalism. It is an injustice to the other up and doing media organisations whose reputation can be tarnished by the platform’s decision to abuse this privilege of a media friendly posture that the Nigerian Army leadership has maintained.

As the Americans spoke against the menace of fake news, Nigerians must unite to prevail on erring media organisations, to desist from manipulating news contents to suit its hidden objectives. The Army leadership has, during these trying times, when the country is plagued with all manner of distractions ranging from terrorism to militancy, to ethnic bigotry, religious fanatics and extremism, to cattle rustling and others, any sane media outfit propelled by professionals should ordinarily not burden this institution with controversies since they have enough to deal with on the country’s behalf at the moment. We must all say enough is enough where fake news is concerned.

