New militant group issues ultimatum to Buhari – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
New militant group issues ultimatum to Buhari
NAIJ.COM
Again the president has been issued an ultimatum to sack two officials in his cabinet. The ultimatum given was given by a new militant group, Niger Delta Warriors. READ ALSO: One more Niger Delta militant group attacks MEND, NDDCG. The group said the …
Niger Delta New militants group asks Buhari to sack EFCC boss, SGF
New Militant Emerges, Gives Buhari 14-day Ultimatum To Sack 2 Top Officials in His Cabinet
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG