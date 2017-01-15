Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New militant group issues ultimatum to Buhari – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
New militant group issues ultimatum to Buhari
NAIJ.COM
Again the president has been issued an ultimatum to sack two officials in his cabinet. The ultimatum given was given by a new militant group, Niger Delta Warriors. READ ALSO: One more Niger Delta militant group attacks MEND, NDDCG. The group said the …
Niger Delta New militants group asks Buhari to sack EFCC boss, SGFPulse Nigeria
New Militant Emerges, Gives Buhari 14-day Ultimatum To Sack 2 Top Officials in His CabinetNigerian Bulletin

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.