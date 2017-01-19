New Moth Species Named After Donald Trump for Sharing His Hairstyle
Ahead of his swearing-in as the 45th President of U.S. on Friday, a new endangered species of moth has been named in honour of President-elect, Donald Trump by scientists because the insect shares his hairstyle. The new moth, officially described as “Neopalpa donaldtrumpi”, stands out with yellowish-white scales present on the head in adults, according […]
