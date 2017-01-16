New Music: Awilo Longomba feat. Yemi Alade – Rihanna

Music legend Awilo Longomba premieres his anticipated single titled “Rihanna”; featuring Africa’s championing diva Yemi Alade. In the song, the Congolese icon flirts with Mama Africa comparing her to Barbadian singer Rihanna, over a VTek crafted Coupé-Décalé influenced instrumentation tailored to have everyone on the dance-floor within seconds. Listen below Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

