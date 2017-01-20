New Music: Ayo Jay – Want You + The Vibe
Afrobeats singing sensation Ayo Jay has been working non-stop since the release of his hit single “Your Number” in the summer of 2016. The infectious tune accumulated over 25 million…
— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —
This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG