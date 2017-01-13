Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Barcus – Who is Your Daddy

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Hunter-2 Entertainment frontline man Ogunsanya Adebayo popularly known as (Barcus) is a young talented artist with a unique and outstanding RAP style. Barcus his here with a smashing banger Titled “Who is YOUR DADDY” He won the ISMC Rap Merit award in 2011 is living no stones unturned. Song produced by D’ace beat, mixed and […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.