New Music: Boj Feat. Olamide – Wait a Minute

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

BOJ cruises into 2017 with this explosive track Wait A Minute, featuring the YBNL boss, Olamide, and produced by Magik. The video for this track, directed by Moe Musa, is scheduled for release within the next few weeks. Listen! Download

