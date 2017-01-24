New Music: Boj Feat. Olamide – Wait a Minute

BOJ cruises into 2017 with this explosive track Wait A Minute, featuring the YBNL boss, Olamide, and produced by Magik. The video for this track, directed by Moe Musa, is scheduled for release within the next few weeks. Listen! Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

