New Music: Boj Feat. Olamide – Wait a Minute
BOJ cruises into 2017 with this explosive track Wait A Minute, featuring the YBNL boss, Olamide, and produced by Magik. The video for this track, directed by Moe Musa, is scheduled for release within the next few weeks. Listen! Download
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG