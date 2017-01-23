New Music: DJ Activityz – Frenemy (prod. 3D Classique)
Cyprus-based wave making Disc Jokey and rapper – DJ ACTIVITYZ comes through with another banger fresh from the music kitchen and he dubs this one “FRENEMY”. Produced by 3D Classique, FRENEMY is a tune that is set to take over the mainstream musical space and the CashOut Entertainment signee is not stopping anytime soon. Watch […]
