New Music: DJ Activityz – Frenemy (prod. 3D Classique)

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Cyprus-based wave making Disc Jokey and rapper – DJ ACTIVITYZ comes through with another banger fresh from the music kitchen and he dubs this one “FRENEMY”. Produced by 3D Classique, FRENEMY is a tune that is set to take over the mainstream musical space and the CashOut Entertainment signee is not stopping anytime soon. Watch […]

