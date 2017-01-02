Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music Dresscode – ‘No kill me’ Ft. Orezi – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
New Music Dresscode – 'No kill me' Ft. Orezi
Pulse Nigeria
Featuring Orezi, the singer released a hot jam which has the potential to marvel ears. Published: 08.04; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · play. false. Dresscode – 'No kill me' Ft. Orezi. Download. Dresscode – 'No kill me' Ft. Orezi. Audio-Download …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.