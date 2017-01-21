Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Elese Bakasi – Wedding Day

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Here is a banging tune from former 2nitetertainment Records (Flavour Nabania) Front man, Elese Bakasi, titled Wedding Day. Elese Bakasi is an afro juju musician. Wedding day is definitely now the…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.