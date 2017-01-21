New Music: Elese Bakasi – Wedding Day

Here is a banging tune from former 2nitetertainment Records (Flavour Nabania) Front man, Elese Bakasi, titled Wedding Day. Elese Bakasi is an afro juju musician. Wedding day is definitely now the…

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

