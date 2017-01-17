Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Ezze – Zombie (prod. Lord Gabrielz)

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Cyprus-based Nigerian Afrobeats Artiste “Ezze” comes through with his banging first official single titled “Zombie”. Produced by Lord Gabrielz, this record is influenced by the late Fela Anikulakpo Kuti. Eze Martins, known as Ezze, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, recording artist and performer. An independent artiste with that afrobeats, raggae style. Plugged by Gusto Entertainment. Enjoy! […]

