New Music: Ezze – Zombie (prod. Lord Gabrielz)
Cyprus-based Nigerian Afrobeats Artiste “Ezze” comes through with his banging first official single titled “Zombie”. Produced by Lord Gabrielz, this record is influenced by the late Fela Anikulakpo Kuti. Eze Martins, known as Ezze, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, recording artist and performer. An independent artiste with that afrobeats, raggae style. Plugged by Gusto Entertainment. Enjoy! […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG