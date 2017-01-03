New Music: Freaky P – Commit ft TeeBeeO (Prod. TeeBeeO)
Rising act Prince Simon Olateru-Olagbegi, popularly known as Freaky P starts off 2017 with the release of a fresh new single titled #COMMIT. It features and was also produced by versatile producer/sound engineer TeeBeeO. Commit is an up-tempo Afropop tune guaranteed to make the playlist of most Afrobeats lovers and enthusiasts alike. Freaky P is […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG