New Music: Freaky P – Commit ft TeeBeeO (Prod. TeeBeeO)

Rising act Prince Simon Olateru-Olagbegi, popularly known as Freaky P starts off 2017 with the release of a fresh new single titled #COMMIT. It features and was also produced by versatile producer/sound engineer TeeBeeO. Commit is an up-tempo Afropop tune guaranteed to make the playlist of most Afrobeats lovers and enthusiasts alike. Freaky P is […]

