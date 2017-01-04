Pages Navigation Menu

NEW MUSIC: Gospel Act Makjay Kick-Starts 2017 With ‘No Limits’

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

After the release of the GMR EP in 2016, Makjay kick starts 2017 with a mind blowing single NO LIMITS ft A’dam & Tosin Sog produced by Tyanx.

The NO LIMITS single is also the theme song for the worldwide NO LIMITS campaign.

NO LIMITS is powered by GMR INITIATIVES and it is a platform to reach out to the unchurched everywhere.

