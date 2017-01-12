New Music: Humblesmith – Beautiful Lagos
Humblesmith shows that he knows Lagos in new single ‘Beautiful Lagos’. This new single, ‘Beautiful Lagos’ is a statement of appreciation on how the city has transformed his life from a relatively unknown struggling artiste to a star, and how good the government and the people of Lagos state have been to him. Listen below. […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG