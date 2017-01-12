New Music: Humblesmith – Beautiful Lagos

Humblesmith shows that he knows Lagos in new single ‘Beautiful Lagos’. This new single, ‘Beautiful Lagos’ is a statement of appreciation on how the city has transformed his life from a relatively unknown struggling artiste to a star, and how good the government and the people of Lagos state have been to him. Listen below. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

