New Music: Humblesmith – Beautiful Lagos

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Humblesmith shows that he knows Lagos in new single ‘Beautiful Lagos’. This new single, ‘Beautiful Lagos’ is a statement of appreciation on how the city has transformed his life from a relatively unknown struggling artiste to a star, and how good the government and the people of Lagos state have been to him. Listen below. […]

