New Music: Jay Ikwan – You Killed Me
Nigeria born UK based artiste Jay Ikwan back with a new soulful banger called “YOU KILLED ME”. In his words, “Lyrics are skin deep and one of my most honest song in recent times. I decided to let you all in on my innermost feelings. A special thank you to the genius that created the […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG