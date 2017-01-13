Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Jay Ikwan – You Killed Me

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigeria born UK based artiste Jay Ikwan back with a new soulful banger called “YOU KILLED ME”. In his words, “Lyrics are skin deep and one of my most honest song in recent times. I decided to let you all in on my innermost feelings. A special thank you to the genius that created the […]

