New Music: Jidenna ft Ketchup x Dom Da Bomb – Little Bit More Remix

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Jidenna’s hit song “Little Bit More” gets an interesting remix which features dancehall singer Ketchup and Hot 97 producer Dom Da Bomb Ketchup represents well with his afrobeat and dancehall vibes as the New York based producer does the rest. Listen below Download

