New Music: Jidenna ft Ketchup x Dom Da Bomb – Little Bit More Remix

Jidenna’s hit song “Little Bit More” gets an interesting remix which features dancehall singer Ketchup and Hot 97 producer Dom Da Bomb Ketchup represents well with his afrobeat and dancehall vibes as the New York based producer does the rest. Listen below Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

