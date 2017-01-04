New Music: Kelly Hansome – Investment
Singer, songwriter, and music producer Kelly Hansome has released a brand new song just a few days into the New Year titled “Investment”. The song has a colorful sound to it and is rich in both instrumentation and subject matter, it was produced by Kelly Hansome and Regiz for Ugly Beatz. Listen below Download
