New Music: Kelly Hansome – Investment

Singer, songwriter, and music producer Kelly Hansome has released a brand new song just a few days into the New Year titled “Investment”. The song has a colorful sound to it and is rich in both instrumentation and subject matter, it was produced by Kelly Hansome and Regiz for Ugly Beatz. Listen below Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

