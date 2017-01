New Music: Klever Jay ft. Oritsefemi – Adura Mi

The KoniKoni Love master, Klever Jay, in a joint effort with Oritsefemi, is back with another single “Adura Mi“. The song is produced by Lahlah from Orange Records. Listen below: Download

