Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music Leak: Burna Boy feat. Vybz Kartel – Personally

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

“Personally” by Burna Boy and legendary reggae dancehall star Vybz Kartel leaked some hours ago and we’ve had it on repeat. The Caribbean vibe is strong, with the steel pan playing in the background, and repetitive chants in the background. Listen –

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.