New Music Leak: Burna Boy feat. Vybz Kartel – Personally
“Personally” by Burna Boy and legendary reggae dancehall star Vybz Kartel leaked some hours ago and we’ve had it on repeat. The Caribbean vibe is strong, with the steel pan playing in the background, and repetitive chants in the background. Listen –
