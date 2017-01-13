New Music: LordAlexis – Vanilla
Ekemenye Alexis popularly known as ‘Lordalexis’ is a fast rising Nigerian singer and rapper. He hails from Imo state and was born in Lagos. He began his music career at an early age of 9 with his church band at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Festac Town. Now he comes out with a fresh tune […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG