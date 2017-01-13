Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: LordAlexis – Vanilla

Ekemenye Alexis popularly known as ‘Lordalexis’ is a fast rising Nigerian singer and rapper. He hails from Imo state and was born in Lagos. He began his music career at an early age of 9 with his church band at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Festac Town. Now he comes out with a fresh tune […]

