New Music: LordAlexis – Vanilla

Ekemenye Alexis popularly known as ‘Lordalexis’ is a fast rising Nigerian singer and rapper. He hails from Imo state and was born in Lagos. He began his music career at an early age of 9 with his church band at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Festac Town. Now he comes out with a fresh tune […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

