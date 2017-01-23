New Music: M-Rhymes x Captain E – Replay
M-Rhymes and Captain E come together to create “Replay“, which is an Afro-Fusion track categorized under Dance. The Captain has been working on his craft to combine Afro-pop and Electronic Dance Music (EDM) which he calls the Fusion Afro-Electro. Listen below
