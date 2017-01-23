Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: M-Rhymes x Captain E – Replay

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

M-Rhymes and Captain E come together to create “Replay“, which is an Afro-Fusion track categorized under Dance. The Captain has been working on his craft to combine Afro-pop and Electronic Dance Music (EDM) which he calls the Fusion Afro-Electro. Listen below

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.