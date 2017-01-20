Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Mojeed – Na Wa O

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian rap sensation Mojeed releases brand new single ‘Na Wa O‘ produced by Kid Konnect. As he gears up for the release of his second major project, Mojeed takes on an epic and enlightening journey through Lagos highlighting various social issues. This is definitely a must-listen by all means. Listen below Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

