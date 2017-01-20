New Music: Mojeed – Na Wa O
Nigerian rap sensation Mojeed releases brand new single ‘Na Wa O‘ produced by Kid Konnect. As he gears up for the release of his second major project, Mojeed takes on an epic and enlightening journey through Lagos highlighting various social issues. This is definitely a must-listen by all means. Listen below Download
