New Music: Mr 2kay – In the Morning (Dance Mix)
Afro pop sensation Mr 2Kay isn’t wasting anytime this year thrilling his fans. His first offering this year is an official dance remix to his well-received single, ‘In the Morning’ from his acclaimed Count It All Joy EP. The upbeat love song attracted international attention from fans and fellow artistes as well. This led to […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG