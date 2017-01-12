Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Mr 2kay – In The Morning (Dance Mix)

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Afro-pop sensation Mr 2Kay isn’t wasting any time this year thrilling his fans. His first offering this year is an official dance remix to his well-received single, “In the Morning” from his acclaimed Count It All Joy EP. The upbeat love song attracted international attention from fans and fellow artists as well. This led to the release of an afro version which was remixed by UK based producers Team Salut. And […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.