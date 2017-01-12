New Music: Mr 2kay – In The Morning (Dance Mix)

Afro-pop sensation Mr 2Kay isn’t wasting any time this year thrilling his fans. His first offering this year is an official dance remix to his well-received single, “In the Morning” from his acclaimed Count It All Joy EP. The upbeat love song attracted international attention from fans and fellow artists as well. This led to the release of an afro version which was remixed by UK based producers Team Salut. And […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

