New Music: O’keelz – Mo Wa Dupe ft. Largess (Prod. IBK)

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

O’keelz (@IfeDaviid) starts off the new year with a new material titled Mo Wa Dupe (i.e. Came to give thanks). The track was produced by IBK Owolabi & engineered by El Chiby. It also…

