New Music : Oma Mahmud Feat. Tomi Thomas & King Mufasa – Calling

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Oma Mahmud is an alternative, new-age artist and producer who hails from Edo state in southern Nigeria. Calling is a song in which Oma sings about his longing for a girl from his past, he features Tomi Thomas and King Mufasa, who also share their feelings on the song.  Listen below

