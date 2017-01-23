New Music : Oma Mahmud Feat. Tomi Thomas & King Mufasa – Calling

Oma Mahmud is an alternative, new-age artist and producer who hails from Edo state in southern Nigeria. Calling is a song in which Oma sings about his longing for a girl from his past, he features Tomi Thomas and King Mufasa, who also share their feelings on the song. Listen below

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

