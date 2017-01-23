New Music : Oma Mahmud Feat. Tomi Thomas & King Mufasa – Calling
Oma Mahmud is an alternative, new-age artist and producer who hails from Edo state in southern Nigeria. Calling is a song in which Oma sings about his longing for a girl from his past, he features Tomi Thomas and King Mufasa, who also share their feelings on the song. Listen below
