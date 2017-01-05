Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Osho ft. Papii J – Park Well (prod. Papii J)

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After creating a buzz with his previous single; “Carry Go”, Afro Pop Sensation – OSHO (real name Osho Akagbosu) comes through yet again by opening his 2017 account with a brand new tune – PARK WELL, teaming up with PAPII J (of P-Square). Produced and featuring PAPII J, amazing singer – OSHO showed the elements […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.