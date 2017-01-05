New Music: Osho ft. Papii J – Park Well (prod. Papii J)
After creating a buzz with his previous single; “Carry Go”, Afro Pop Sensation – OSHO (real name Osho Akagbosu) comes through yet again by opening his 2017 account with a brand new tune – PARK WELL, teaming up with PAPII J (of P-Square). Produced and featuring PAPII J, amazing singer – OSHO showed the elements […]
