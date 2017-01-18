New Music: Praiz – Folashade
Praiz is back and this time around, the R&B/Soul singer & X3M Music act releases a single which serves as a reminder of why we fell in love with him several years ago on the Project Fame stage! In “Folashade”, the singer bares all in begging his woman to forgive him and come back to him which was birthed […]
