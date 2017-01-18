New Music: Praiz – Folashade

Praiz is back and this time around, the R&B/Soul singer & X3M Music act releases a single which serves as a reminder of why we fell in love with him several years ago on the Project Fame stage! In “Folashade”, the singer bares all in begging his woman to forgive him and come back to him which was birthed […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

