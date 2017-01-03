New Music: Praiz & Naeto C – Remember (Lotanna Soundtrack)

Ifan Ifeanyi Michael production presents the theme song and soundtrack for one of the most anticipated movies in the last three years, “Lotanna”. Entitled ‘Remember‘, the beautiful number is performed by Naeto C and Praiz, and produced by TY mix. Listen below. Download

