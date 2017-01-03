Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Praiz & Naeto C – Remember (Lotanna Soundtrack)

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Ifan Ifeanyi Michael production presents the theme song and soundtrack for one of the most anticipated movies in the last three years, “Lotanna”. Entitled ‘Remember‘, the beautiful number is performed by Naeto C and Praiz, and produced by TY mix. Listen below. Download

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.