New Music: Praiz & Naeto C – Remember (Lotanna Soundtrack)
Ifan Ifeanyi Michael production presents the theme song and soundtrack for one of the most anticipated movies in the last three years, “Lotanna”. Entitled ‘Remember‘, the beautiful number is performed by Naeto C and Praiz, and produced by TY mix. Listen below. Download
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG