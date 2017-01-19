New Music: Puzo – Crazy (prod. Simba Tagz)
Cyprus-based Nigerian artiste – PUZO is here with his first official single, bound to hit the industry with this smashing hit song “CRAZY”. Produced by hit maker Simba Tagz ( Akube- Dotman, Burna Boy Ft Wizkid) Danola Seth Adedoyin popularly known as “PUZO” is a young talented artiste with a unique and outstanding afrobeat and […]
