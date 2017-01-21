New Music: Ruggedman Feat. Oladips & Flex B – Wobe
Legendary Ruggedman kicks off the year 2017 with something unusual. A brand new street banger which is titled “Wobe” featuring fast rising acts Oladips and Flex B. The track was produced, mixed and mastered by S.T.O Funminilu. Listen below Download
