New Music: Ruggedman Feat. Oladips & Flex B – Wobe

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Legendary Ruggedman kicks off the year 2017 with something unusual. A brand new street banger which is titled “Wobe” featuring fast rising acts Oladips and Flex B. The track was produced, mixed and mastered by S.T.O Funminilu. Listen below   Download  

