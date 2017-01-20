New Music: Sammie Okposo – A Marvelous Thing
Still on the S.W.A.G album release countdown with one song per month, multiple awards winning singer and songwriter Sammie Okposo is out with the song for January titled – A Marvelous Thing. The song is a thanksgiving song, telling of the things God has done. It’s a highlife tune with elements of the Caribbean music, […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG