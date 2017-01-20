Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Sammie Okposo – A Marvelous Thing

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Still on the S.W.A.G album release countdown with one song per month, multiple awards winning singer and songwriter Sammie Okposo is out with the song for January titled – A Marvelous Thing. The song is a thanksgiving song, telling of the things God has done. It’s a highlife tune with elements of the Caribbean music, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

