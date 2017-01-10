Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Seyi Shay – Yolo Yolo

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Seyi Shay is out with her first song of 2017 and it is titled “Yolo Yolo”, produced by DJ Coublon. This follows up her album “Seyi or Shay” and her last single Aïrbrush released last year. The song is fresh and yet again a different direction for Seyi Shay and her continuous evolution with her […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.